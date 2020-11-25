Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish rose by 6.4% in September when compared to the year before, but remains below 2019 for the first nine months of the year.
Spending was $878.6 million in September, according to figures released Tuesday by the city-parish Finance Department. That compares with nearly $825.9 million in spending during September 2019. The figures include vehicle sales.
The city-parish September figures showed vehicle sales were up 10.7% to $71 million from $64.1 million a year ago.
Through the first nine months of the year, $7.1 billion has been spent in the parish, a nearly 1.6% decrease from the $7.2 billion spent through September 2019.
Taxes collected at retailers and grocery stores, which account for 51% of all spending in the parish, were up 15.3% in September. Spending at restaurants and bars was down by 5.4% in September from a year ago. East Baton Rouge Parish didn’t meet the 5% benchmark of positive coronavirus tests that allowed bars to reopen until Sept. 30. Spending on services was up 24.9%. Manufacturing spending, which can be heavily impacted by spending on big-ticket equipment, dropped by 24% in September.
Spending inside the Baton Rouge city limits rose by 10.1% in September from $441.6 million to $486.1 million. Spending outside the city limits was up 2.2% in September from $384.2 million to $392.5 million.
The city-parish collected nearly $17.6 million in taxes during September, up from $16.5 million in 2019.
Through the first nine months of the year, spending inside the city limits of Baton Rouge is down 2.4% to $3.9 billion, while in the rest of the parish it has fallen 0.5% to nearly $3.2 billion.