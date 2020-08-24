The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge brought in 4.9% more money in July than the year before, the only one of the state’s gambling markets to record an improvement.
The riverboats had nearly $19 million in revenues, according to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, compared to $18.1 million in July 2019.
The state’s 14 riverboat casinos, Harrah’s and four racinos brought in $177.6 million during July. That’s down 12.2% from the $202.3 million that 15 riverboats, Harrah’s and four racinos generated in July 2019.
Video poker revenue was up 25.5% statewide in July to nearly $62.7 million from $49.9 million in 2019. The increase happened, even though video poker revenues from bars and hotels were down by more than 50%. Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell both shut down bars during the month of July as part of an effort to control the spread of coronavirus.
L’Auberge Baton Rouge was up 12.5%, from $11.6 million to $13 million. And Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge, which recently announced plans to move onto land in February 2022, saw its revenues go up 1.3%, from $4.3 million to $4.4 million.
The Belle of Baton Rouge posted a 28.6% drop in revenue, falling from almost $2.2 million to $1.5 million.
Gambling revenues in the New Orleans market were down 20.1% in July, compared to the year before. July was the first full month all of the local gambling venues were open since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The three riverboats, the Harrah’s land based casinos and the slots at the Fair Grounds race track brought in $35.7 million in July. That compares to nearly $44.7 million in revenue during July 2019.
The three New Orleans area riverboat casinos held up the best, posting a 5.3% drop in revenue overall, from $20.7 million in July 2019 to $19.6 million. Boomtown New Orleans actually had a 13.5% increase in revenue during the month, bringing in nearly $10 million compared to $8.8 million the year before.
Treasure Chest was down 16.3%, from $8.4 million to $7 million. The Amelia Belle saw revenue drop by 26.1%, from $3.5 million to $2.6 million.
The slots at the Fair Grounds reported a 12.7% drop in revenue during July, falling from $3.5 million to nearly $3.1 million.
Harrah’s, which has been hard hit by the decline in tourism in New Orleans, was off by 36.3% from July 2019. Revenue dropped from $20.4 million to nearly $13 million.
In the other casino markets, revenue in Lake Charles was down by 5.1%, from $75.6 million to nearly $71.8 million. Acadiana, which is represented by the slots at Evangeline Downs, was down by 12.2%, from nearly $6.7 million to $5.9 million. And Shreveport-Bossier City, which has one fewer riverboat casino than it did a year before as a result of DiamondJacks closing, was down 20.8% percent, from $57.3 million to $45.3 million.