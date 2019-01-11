Georgia-Pacific’s decision to stop producing office paper at its Port Hudson mill and lay off 650 people will lead to a loss of nearly 2,800 jobs across Louisiana, according to an economic model produced by an LSU AgCenter economist.
The layoffs will result in the loss of nearly $188 million in labor income and nearly $22.8 million in tax revenues for state and local governments , said Shaun Tanger, a forest economist at the AgCenter.
“This is a conservative number” Tanger said. It doesn’t capture the effects of the partial plant closure in nearby Mississippi. Some people who live across the state line Mississippi and work in the timber/paper industry could be doing the lion’s share of their business in Louisiana, he said.
Georgia-Pacific announced Thursday it will permanently shut down its office paper machines, converting assets, woodyard, pulp mill and most of its energy-generating complex at Port Hudson by mid-March. About 650 of the jobs being lost at the facility are in the office paper and pulp assets and about 40 more businesses and sales jobs are primarily in Atlanta where Georgia-Pacific is based.
The plant layoffs will ripple across the South Louisiana economy, affecting everything from business that directly feed into the paper production process, such as commercial loggers, truck drivers and plant maintenance workers, to businesses that are buttressed by the paper mill, such as nearby restaurants and stores.
Wholesale trade is forecast to lose nearly 170 jobs as a result of the partial plant closure, while Tanger’s forecast indicates that commercial logging could lose 135 jobs and nearby restaurants would lose just over 130 jobs. Other areas that could be big losers include management of companies and other enterprises, which would lose nearly 90 jobs, service to buildings, which would take a hit of just under 80 jobs, and truck transportation, over 60 jobs.
Along with the loss in jobs and tax revenues, the prices that nearby landowners will get for their hardwood and pulpwood is expected to fall, because of the reduced demand from Georgia-Pacific. When International Paper closed a mill in north Alabama in September 2013, Tanger said pulpwood prices were down by nearly 36 percent two years later.
“I don’t see how prices fall by at least 20 percent,” he said. “We’re talking about in the surrounding region for a 50 to 75 mile radius.”