After closing its Convent refinery at the end of 2020, Shell has confirmed it plans to revive the facility as an alternative fuels complex.
No timeline has been set for the project, but Shell Senior Vice President Rhoman Hardy said the company is no longer looking for buyers for the Convent facility.
“We now see the Convent site as a place that we’re going to reinvest in,” Hardy told the state Board of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.
As part of a broader global shift away from fossil fuels toward renewable and low-carbon energy production, Shell shuttered the Convent facility after unsuccessful attempts to sell it. The move cost nearly 700 full-time employees and 400 contract workers their jobs.
Shell had confirmed to The Advocate in October that it was exploring the possibility of revamping the site for alternative fuels.
Hardy, who oversees Shell facilities across the Gulf Coast, said the company now views Convent as a “hub of our low-carbon fuel production of the future.” He indicated Shell will pursue other low-carbon projects at all of its Louisiana sites, including its Geismar chemical plant and Norco manufacturing complex.
“Shell has operated in Louisiana in various forms the past 100 years,” Hardy said. “I think the next series of projects will be the reason we’re here for the next 100 years and bring us into line with the governor’s climate ambition.”
Though the Convent site is idle at the moment with only about 20 employees routinely checking on it, Hardy went before the Board of Commerce and Industry to seek an extension of Shell’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program contracts for the property. Typically, a facility that shuts down would lose its contracts, but Shell sought a special exemption because it is trying to put the property back into commerce.
“It’s important to us to keep the current ITEPs renewed so that we can reuse and repurpose as much of that facility as possible,” Hardy said.
The board granted Shell’s one-year extension request. Any modifications or additions Shell would make to the site to bring it back into commerce would have to go back to the board.
The ITEP request became part of a complex legal dance between Shell and St. James Parish as far as how much Shell would pay in taxes for the property while it was out of business.
To squash any potential conflicts, Shell signed a memorandum of understanding with the parish government, school board and sheriff’s office to continue making payments on the property and its inventory.
St. James Assessor Glenn Waguespack said Shell has agreed to pay $17.4 million in property taxes for the 2021 tax year, $10 million for 2022 and $4.5 million in 2023. The figures gradually decline because the facility isn’t expected to come back online anytime soon. Shell paid about $19.4 million in 2020, Waguespack said.
“A plant that’s not running, it doesn’t matter how much value we had on it. It’s not running and it’s not producing any revenue. It’s basically worth the parts and pieces. And the parts and pieces, some of them are 20 and 30 and 40 years old,” he said. “It would be very difficult to come up with a value.”
St. James leaders, including Parish President Pete Dufresne and School Board member George Nassar Jr., indicated their support for Shell’s move to revitalize its Convent complex.
“Shell has been a very, very good community partner for St. James Parish over the years,” said Nassar, who also sits on the Board of Commerce and Industry.