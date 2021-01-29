More than one-third of industrial plant managers expect their company to increase its contract workforce over the next six months, which shows increasing optimism for the Baton Rouge industrial sector.

But 52% of industrial plant managers surveyed during the first quarter by the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance don't expect any changes to contractor employment while another 10% expect to lay off contractors.

Most industrial plant managers see no changes through the first half of 2021 in plant production, capital expenditures and company employment, according to the survey. Only 21% of plant managers expect to increase production, 28% see an uptick in capital expenditures and 17% look to hire new workers, according to the survey.

There is lingering economic uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic-fueled economic recession continues.

The alliance has more than 60 industrial members, including petrochemical, paper, pharmaceutical and other industrial manufacturers in the region.

The quarterly survey, completed by 29 plant managers in the Baton Rouge metro area recently, asks what management expects in the next six months for several key indicators.

The index of responses collectively suggests whether the industry membership's experiences predict an economic expansion or contraction. An expansion is 50 or higher. For the first quarter, the index was 69, which suggests an economic expansion.

"The market economics are still strong for investment in Louisiana," said Connie Fabre, CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance in a news release.

By comparison, during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, the index fell to 22 during second quarter 2020. At the time, many plants either stopped or slowed down production and put off maintenance work despite being an essential industry which means state mandates did not close manufacturing sites. Instead, lack of demand for some products drove down production as did safety measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic began, there has been 118 coronavirus outbreaks in industrial settings which accounts for 865 cases, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

