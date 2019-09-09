After more than 56 years in business, Foxy's Fitness Center near Airline Highway and Alco Avenue was sold to another gym recently.

Foxy's was run by Michael and Rhonda Barnett for more than four decades but "it's time to pass the baton", the owners wrote on the company's Facebook page.

The gym building was bought by Pelican View Properties LLC, a company run by RJ McGimsey who is the owner of Premier South Roofing & Sheet metal. The nearly 50,000 square foot building which sits on a property that includes swimming pools, sold to about $945,000. McGimsey did not respond to request for comment.

But Foxy's Fitness Center described on its Facebook page that as of Sept. 1, Baton Rouge-based GymFit is the new owner of the gym operation. The Baton Rouge GymFit was co-founded in 2017 by Joshua Roberts, David Gabel, Erik Otts and Stephanie Lee, state records show.

GymFit teaches acroyoga and acrobatics alongside circus arts and ninja warrior-type training - which is a popular television show where fitness professionals compete in obstacle courses, according to its website. The former Foxy's gym is undergoing renovations such as a new roof, fencing and new exercise equipment.