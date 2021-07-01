The new owner of Mid City Tower said he’s talking with general contractors and architects and hopes to get the Florida Boulevard office building back in operation by the end of the year.
“My hope is in the next six months you will see a huge transformation,” said Mike Leggett, who bought the building at 5700 Florida Blvd. for $833,333 at a sheriff’s sale in October. “We want to make it look like a shiny new dime.”
Leggett, who owns Walker Pharmacy, said he specializes in buying distressed properties and restoring them. The Mid City Tower is his biggest development.
“This has been on my radar a long time,” he said. “This building has a ton of potential, but they haven’t had anyone to push it.”
The 14-story office building was built in 1966 and sits on about 3 acres. The 86,000-square-foot building is vacant. It has been known as Republic Tower, but was renamed after downtown property owner Bob Dean bought it in 1997 for $400,000. Dean sold the building to Mid City Tower LLC in 2013 for $1.2 million. Around the time of the sale, the building was about 60% occupied.
The new owners renamed the building, moved a court reporting school in and announced ambitious plans to renovate the property and lure a restaurant in. But in 2016, they filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. The corporation estimated its assets at between $1 million and $10 million, with liabilities estimated between $1 million and $10 million.
In 2019, Gulf Credit filed suit against Mid City Tower, saying the business owed nearly $1.4 million for an unpaid loan, interest and attorney’s fees. The court ruled against the business and the building was seized and sold.
Leggett said the office building is in good shape, but it needs cosmetic changes to make it look more modern. He’s demolished a bank drive-thru that hasn’t been used since Whitney Bank moved out of the building in order to provide more flexibility.
Because he hasn’t hired an architect or contractor yet, Leggett doesn’t know how much it will cost to spruce up Mid City Tower.
He hopes the renovations will bring in tenants such as attorneys, government offices, co-working spaces and a restaurant/events center on the top floor. “We’re looking for one tenant that’s big enough to take the naming rights,” he said. “We’re offering that for sale.”