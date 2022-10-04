Deltech, a specialty chemical manufacturer based in Baton Rouge, has acquired StanChem Inc., a Connecticut producer of chemicals used in adhesives, sealants, paints and other products, the companies announced Tuesday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Under new management, StanChem Inc. will operate as StanChem Resins and will be run by its existing executive team.
Deltech opened its 111-acre site off Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge in 1988. It produces aromatic monomers, specialized crystal polystyrene and resins, which are used for coatings and composite materials, among other markets.
SK Capital Partners, a New York private equity firm, purchased a majority stake in Deltech in August 2021.
StanChem was founded in 1968 in Berlin, Connecticut. It creates emulsion polymers, which are used in adhesives, sealants, paints and other proactive coatings for architectural and industrial uses. Artemis Capital Partners, a Boston private equity firm, bought the company in 2017.