Baton Rouge Metro Airport has been awarded a $15 million Federal Aviation Administration grant that will be used to relocate a portion of Plank Road in order to better utilize an airport runway.
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, announced that the nearly $50 million total project received partial funding through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program. He called the grant, the second-largest awarded by the AIP this year, a big win for Baton Rouge Metro and local travelers.
Mike Edwards, the airport’s aviation director, said the money would be used to establish a standard runway protection area and protection zone for one of Baton Rouge Metro’s major runways and improve overall airport operations.
Adding safety equipment and another 315 feet of runway will help if a pilot overshoots, undershoots or leaves the runway, according to the airport's master plan.
The runway work is currently in the design phase, with the initial money coming from a $6.6 million FAA and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development matching grant. Graves said he’s working on getting more money for Baton Rouge Metro.