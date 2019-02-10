BATON ROUGE AREA
La Capitol Federal Credit Union has named Christy Cassels as human resources director.
She has 15 years of experience in the human resources field and was with MeridianLink, formerly CRIF Lending Solutions, and previously with Pelican State Credit Union.
Jennifer Ries has been named president of the Louisiana division of Atmos Energy.
Ries was vice president of rates and regulatory affairs in the Colorado-Kansas division of Atmos Energy. She has 17 years of experience in operations, compliance, engineering and rates with the company in several divisions. Ries received her mechanical engineering degree from Texas Tech University. She replaces Tom Hawkins, who announced his retirement.
Phyllis McLaurin has been named chairwoman of the board of trustees at Baton Rouge General.
She has served as vice chairwoman since 2016 and is also a past chairwoman of the Baton Rouge General Foundation board of governors. McLaurin worked in banking for 42 years, retiring in 2012. She served as senior vice president and market manager of JP Morgan's Private Wealth Management for the Baton Rouge and Lafayette markets.
Outgoing Chairman Joseph E. Juban, counsel with the Long Law Firm, will continue as a board member.
Three new members, each serving a three-year term, are Dr. Jacques de la Bretonne, Gwen Hamilton and Scott Kirkpatrick.
De la Bretonne is a retired radiologist and was a partner in Baton Rouge Radiology Group from 1979 until 2014, serving as president of the group from 1993-2007. He was a member of Baton Rouge General's medical staff, as well as other area hospitals. Hamilton has served as an ex officio member of the board in her role as chairwoman of the Baton Rouge General Foundation board. She is the director of community affairs for New Schools for Baton Rouge. Kirkpatrick is an attorney at Roedel Parson's Baton Rouge office, where he is a lobbyist on state issues. He will serve as an ex officio member in his role as the incoming chairman of the foundation board.
Mesh has promoted Jaime Little to team principal and Ellie Young to brand manager.
Little has been with the agency for two years and will provide client service team leadership and strategic guidance. She was a marketing and social media manager at All Star Automotive Group. Young was associate brand manager and is a graduate of LSU, with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and concentration in digital advertising.
Dr. Kathy Guidry has been elected chief of the medical staff of Woman’s Hospital and will chair the medical executive committee and serve on the Woman’s Hospital board of directors. Guidry is an obstetrician and gynecologist with Schwartzenburg, Lafranca, Guidry and Chapman.
Other medical leadership includes Dr. Jill Bader, vice chief of staff; Dr. O’Neil “Jay” Parenton, secretary; Dr. Julie Martin, chairwoman of OB-GYN clinical service; Dr. Michael Puyau, chairman of surgery; Dr. Charles Pearson Jr., chairman of medicine; Dr. Stephen Sanches, chairman of pediatric clinical service; Dr. Beverly Ogden, chairwoman of cancer clinical service and medical director of pathology; Dr. Dewitt Bateman, medical director of anesthesiology; Dr. Marshall St. Amant, medical director of maternal-fetal medicine/high-risk obstetrics; Dr. Steven Spedale, medical director of neonatology; and Dr. Steven Sotile, medical director of radiology.
Teri G. Fontenot, president and chief executive officer of Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge, has been named to the board of directors of LHC Group Inc. in Lafayette, effective March 1.
Fontenot will serve as an independent director on the company’s audit and clinical quality committees, and replaces Tyree G. Wilburn, who will be serving on the company’s transitional advisory council. Fontenot also is a member of the board of directors of Amerisafe and was previously a director of Landauer until its acquisition in 2017, serving on the audit and governance committees of both publicly listed companies. Fontenot also is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives' board of governors and the American Hospital Association’s Center for Health Innovation advisory board as well as a number of local and state boards. She previously served as chairwoman of the American Hospital Association, chairwoman of the audit committee of the Federal Reserve Bank 6th District Atlanta board, and chairwoman of the audit committee of the Capital One/Hibernia Mutual Funds Board.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Lara White has been named professor of practice in business and legal studies and executive director of executive and professional education at the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.
White is a former partner at Adams & Reese. She holds a bachelor’s degree and juris doctorate from Tulane University.
The board of directors of J.H. Menge & Co. Inc. has elected Gary James Buquoi to vice president.
The Louisiana native has more than 20 years of experience in sales and been with the company seven years. He previously owned a business and had worked for Bengal Products Inc. in Baton Rouge as regional retail sales manager. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a concentration in marketing, from Nicholls State University.
Tim Woodard has been promoted to head the newly opened greater New Orleans office of global insurance broker Lockton Cos.
Woodard was the marine and energy practice leader of Lockton Cos.’ Houston office. He has business and legal degrees from LSU and previously practiced marine and insurance law in New Orleans.
Metairie Bank and Trust has named Sean M. Bruno to its board of directors.
Bruno has more than 25 years of experience. He began his career in public accounting with Deloitte & Touche LLP; joined Bruno & Tervalon LLP; and in 2009 started Sean M. Bruno CPAs, focusing on audits of colleges, universities and nonprofits. Bruno sits on a number of boards and commissions, and serves as the chief administrative officer for the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bruno is a graduate of Morehouse College.
Wade Webster has been named a partner in Chaffe McCall’s New Orleans office in the law firm’s business practice.
Webster has more than three decades of experience in corporate law, litigation, taxation, business planning and successions, and experience with real estate transactions and financing, and is a title insurance agent. He graduated from LSU with a bachelor's degree in accounting and received his juris doctorate from Tulane Law School in 1982.
AROUND LOUISIANA
Darryl LeJeune, of East Baton Rouge Parish, has been elected president of the Louisiana Notary Association.
Other officers are Samantha Bloemer, of St. Tammany Parish, vice president; Theresa Martin, of East Baton Rouge Parish, secretary; and Brandi Miller, of Ascension Parish, treasurer.
Directors are Paula Vincent Johnson, of Jefferson Parish; Clorissa Caillouet, of Lafourche Parish; Winnie Guillory, of Calcasieu Parish; Gary O'Neal, of Livingston Parish; and Nan Riffe, of Ascension Parish.
The Louisiana Travel Association has installed Janice Delerno Verges, of The Stockade Bed & Breakfast in Baton Rouge, as chairman.
Orther officers on the executive board committee are Vice Chairman Ben Berthelot, of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission; Secretary Kerry Andersen, independent consultant in Lake Charles; Treasurer Kyle Edmiston, of the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau; and Immediate Past Chairman Travis Napper, of the Ruston-Lincoln CVB.
New directors from the area are Jeremy Cooker, New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp.; Peggy Benoit, Tripshock.com in Thibodaux; and Eric Hoffman, Hoffman Media LLC in New Orleans. Returning directors from the area are Dickie Brennan, Dickie Brennan & Co. in New Orleans; Timothy Bush, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism in Raceland; Marion Fox, Jeff Davis Parish Tourist Commission; Kevin Kelly, Houmas House Plantation & Gardens in Darrow; Ralph Ney, Marriot Hotel Baton Rouge; Donna O’Daniels, St. Tammany Parish Tourist and Convention Commission; Lynette Tanner, Frogmore Plantation & Gins; and Denise Thevenot, Louisiana Tax Free Shopping in New Orleans.
The Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana has elected to four-year terms on its board of trustees Neshelle S. Nogess, of Lutcher, representing District 1; Suzette Stelly Riddle, of Abbeville, District 7; Paul E. Nelson, of Vidalia, superintendents; and Thomas F. Stafford, of West Monroe, colleges and universities.
Nogess is the director of the sales and use tax department with the St. James Parish School Board. Riddle is a classroom teacher and librarian at Indian Bayou Elementary School in Vermilion Parish. Nelson is the superintendent of schools in Tensas Parish. Stafford is a professor in the college of business at Louisiana Tech University.
The Retired State Employees Association has named Gwen Thomas, of Sulphur, as president.
Other officers area Martin Audiffred, of Lafayette, first vice president; Dave Thomas, of Slidell, second vice president; Allen Reynolds, of Prairieville, secretary/treasurer; and Bonita Hearne, of Bossier City, immediate past president.