Southern medical marijuana

The Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center’s Southern Institute for Medicinal Plants will hold a job fair for its medical marijuana program partner, Ilera Holistic Healthcare, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 21.

The event will be held at the Ag Center’s Multipurpose Building, 14600 Scenic Highway, in Baton Rouge.

Ilera plans to hire nine people: six cultivation technicians, including packers, trimmers and extractors, two sales and education outreach representatives and a controller. Applications will be available for other positions.

