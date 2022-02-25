A Stretch Zone studio owned by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is set to open on Jefferson Highway in late spring.
Stretch Zone announced Friday that the studio would open at 7575 Jefferson, near the intersection with Old Hammond Highway. This will be the fourth Stretch Zone owned by Brees.
Brees became a franchisee for the chain in January 2021. Stretch Zone helps clients stretch their muscles, ligaments and joints with the aid of straps and trained professionals in order to help them get a fuller range of motion. The company expects to have 200 locations in the U.S. and Canada before the end of the year.
The Saints great is a part owner of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux and franchise owner for Jimmy John’s and Dunkin Donuts. He's also a board member with b1Bank. According to Forbes, in 2019 he joined with Franworth, a Michigan company that has a portfolio of franchised fitness and beauty brands, including Title Boxing Club, Live Well Exercise Clinic and The Lash Lounge.