The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday approved tax breaks for three proposed industrial megaprojects in south Louisiana that would total more than $4.2 billion.
The board gave its blessings for tax relief for a $1.5 billion low-carbon fuels project at Shell’s Convent site, a $2 billion “blue ammonia” plant from CF Industries in Donaldsonville and a $750 million sustainable plastics plant from California-based Origin Materials.
In all, the board approved new Industrial Tax Exemption Program breaks for 16 projects totaling nearly $4.8 billion, the bulk of which comes from the Shell, CF Industries and Origin Materials projects.
In approving the ITEP breaks, the board also punted on a combined $60.3 million in tax revenue for the first year of the 16 projects. ITEP allows industrial facilities to pony up only 20% of their property taxes over 10 years.
Instead, the state will collect about $15 million for the first year of the industrial projects. State tax estimates are only revealed for first year of ITEP contracts when the contracts are up for board approval.
In the first year of its contract, Shell will pay $4.8 million — and skip paying more than $19 million — to convert its shuttered Convent refinery into a sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel plant. Shell has a deal in place with St. James Parish to make payments in lieu of taxes while the facility remains idled since its 2020 closure.
The project will create 51 new jobs between Ascension and St. James parishes with an average salary of more than $90,000, as well as 610 construction jobs.
The revamped Shell facility will convert crop oils, animal fats, used cooking oils and “other bio-based waste oils” into renewable fuels, said Kirk Kallenberger, general manager of Shell’s Convent site.
“Shell’s broader energy transition plans include a suite of potential projects at all of its existing U.S. Gulf Coast facilities, pending final investment decision, and underpinned by carbon capture sequestration here in Louisiana,” Kallenberger told the board.
CF Industries — which has yet to make a final investment decision on the “blue ammonia” plant — will receive a nearly $24.9 million first-year tax break for the project and will pay about $6.2 million. The project will create 88 jobs with an average salary of about $120,000 as well as 1,500 construction jobs.
“Blue ammonia” is ammonia created using carbon capture technology in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions on site.
Origin Materials’ sustainable plastics plant, which will convert wood waste into plastic materials, will cost $2.4 million in first-year taxes paid and will result in a $9.6 million break for the company. The project will create 200 new jobs with an average salary of $99,000 and 500 construction jobs.
Officials from CF Industries and Origin Materials did not address the board.