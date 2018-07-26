The Trump administration this week reversed its decision to halt a $10 billion program under the Affordable Care Act, a move that will resume $41 million in payments owed to Louisiana’s largest health insurer.
The decision earlier this month by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to halt the risk adjustment program, pending litigation, created an uproar among insurers. Insurers warned they would price the uncertainty into next year’s rates. They are in the middle of rate-filing for 2019.
The risk adjustment program applies to individual health plans both on and off the ACA exchange, as well as small group plans. America's Health Insurance Plans, an industry association, estimates the small group market covers 246,122 people in Louisiana, and the individual market — including both ACA and non-ACA plans — covers 233,672.
The program is designed to prevent insurers from cherry-picking the healthiest patients, evening out the playing field. It does that by taking some money from insurers with healthier patients and funneling it to those with sicker patients in the individual and small group markets.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana was set to receive $41.4 million in risk adjustment payments from the program, and the pause put that money in limbo, though the state Department of Insurance said the move likely wouldn’t affect next year’s rates here.
“We are pleased CMS resumed the risk adjustment program,” Blue Cross spokeswoman Cindy Wakefield said in a statement. “Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has remained committed to offering options for thousands of Louisianians on the exchange, and the risk adjustment program is vital to providing stability and predictability to the individual marketplace.”
When CMS paused the program, Blue Cross Louisiana encouraged CMS to reevaluate its decision, calling risk adjustment an important program to stabilize the individual marketplace.
Risk adjustment was one of three main programs — along with risk corridors and reinsurance —under the ACA, commonly known as Obamacare, that aimed to stabilize insurance premiums. The other two programs were phased out, and the Louisiana Legislature voted down a bill to create a state-based reinsurance program from fees on insurers' policies that officials said would lower individual market premiums.
CMS this week issued a final rule that reissues the methodology for the risk adjustment program, allowing it to resume payments. The agency had cited a recent court decision challenging part of the program in its move to stop the payments.
“Issuers that had expressed concerns about having to withdraw from markets or becoming insolvent should be assured by our actions today,” CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in a statement. “Alleviating concerns in the market helps to protect consumer choices.”
Blue Cross is one of two insurers left in the ACA’s individual market in Louisiana, along with Vantage Health Plan, which was set to pay $1.2 million under the risk adjustment program, according to CMS.
Since the inception of the individual market under the ACA, premiums have risen steadily and insurers have fled the market, though most patients receive federal aid to offset the rising costs.
Nationally, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield association had said “without a quick resolution” to the risk adjustment program being halted, the decision will “significantly” increase 2019 premiums.
Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon said earlier this month the move likely wouldn’t affect next year’s rates, citing the strong health of the state’s insurers.
Last year, Blue Cross absorbed a $10 million hit due to the Trump administration’s decision to end cost-sharing reductions, another ACA program designed to offset high costs. Lawmakers late last year also repealed the individual mandate, which requires people to buy insurance, a move that some worry will further destabilize the market by allowing healthy people to forego insurance and leave insurers covering sicker, more expensive customers. That repeal will go into effect next year.