Delays in the releases of major movies are causing some Baton Rouge theaters to postpone previously announced reopening plans.
Cinemark had said it would open its Perkins Rowe theater on Friday. That’s now been pushed back three weeks to July 24, according to the theater’s website.
Celebrity Theaters, which had announced a July 10 reopening, put a message on its Facebook page the plans have been delayed “out of an abundance of caution and due to the lack of availability of product from our partners in distribution." Celebrity said it will evaluate when to reopen on a weekly basis.
AMC, the nation’s largest movie chain and owner and operator of theaters at the Mall of Louisiana and on Hatteras Avenue, had said it would open most of its properties by July 15. The company Tweeted the re-openings had been delayed to July 30.
An uptick of coronavirus cases in states such as California, Texas and Florida are causing studios to push back the release of the big budget movies that lure so many people to theatres. “Tenant," a thriller directed by Christopher Nolan starring Robert Pattinson, was originally set for release in mid-July. After having the delayed to the end of the month, it now isn’t scheduled for release until Aug. 12. The live action version of Disney’s “Mulan” has also been postponed from late July to Aug. 21.
The only theaters currently open locally is the screen at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts downtown and Malco’s Gonzales Cinema, which reopened Friday. Both are showing classic family films such as “Jaws”, “The Goonies” and “E.T. The Extraterrestrial”. Malco is also screening movies released before the pandemic hit, such as “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “The Invisible Man”.
Movie Tavern, which has locations in Citiplace and Juban Crossing, said it is making plans to reopen soon, but no date has been given.