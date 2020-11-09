Front Yard Bikes, a nonprofit organization that teaches children how to build bicycles, has purchased the old Sarkis Oriental Rug building on Government Street.
The group bought the property at 4385 Government Street for $400,000 in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Renovate Urban Properties of Baton Rouge. Renovate bought the property in December 2018 for $350,000 and announced plans to turn it into a live music venue.
Dustin LaFont, director of Front Yard Bikes, said the plan is to move the Mid City retail shop, hopefully before summer. The move will not affect the organization’s operations at 700 Terrace St.
“We have a lot of legwork to do,” he said.
Three other youth service organizations will share the new space with Front Yard Bikes: Humanities Amped, which promoted critical literacy and community minded problem solving; Big Buddy, a mentorship program and line4line, a literacy program.
LaFont said the move will allow Front Yard Bikes to offer more programs for boys and girls, along with letting them develop work skills by fixing bikes.
The move also made business sense. The building at 2560 Government where Front Yard Bikes leases is up for sale and LaFont wanted to stay in the neighborhood. “We’re going from 3,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet and will pay close to the same amount in rent, for a building we will own,” he said.