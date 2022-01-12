BR.comingup.011622 0061 bf.jpg
STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

JCW Creative, a marketing and branding firm, is moving its headquarters to 2623 Government St. The goal is to move the business in by March 1, said John Williams, chief executive officer. It will be more than triple the size of JCW's current offices in the Garden District. The building was designed by renowned architect A. Hays Town in the 1960s and was the longtime home of the Taylor Clark Gallery. Jeffrey La Rosa is the architect and Centurion Construction Management is the contractor. 

See what fitness center is building a new location on Perkins Road

Get a peek at the newest bar in downtown Baton Rouge

See what is happening to the historic Motor Exchange Building in Baton Rouge

See how work is progressing on East Baton Rouge Council on Aging's new Lotus Headquarters

See how work is progressing on the new offices for Louisiana Farm Bureau

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

See what's under construction at Interstate 12 and Millerville

See how work is progressing on the River House Lofts

See what's taking the place of a former Goodwood Boulevard bank building

See what office building is under construction on Jefferson Highway

Is there a business under construction in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.

Email Timothy Boone at tboone@theadvocate.com.

View comments