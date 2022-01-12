JCW Creative, a marketing and branding firm, is moving its headquarters to 2623 Government St. The goal is to move the business in by March 1, said John Williams, chief executive officer. It will be more than triple the size of JCW's current offices in the Garden District. The building was designed by renowned architect A. Hays Town in the 1960s and was the longtime home of the Taylor Clark Gallery. Jeffrey La Rosa is the architect and Centurion Construction Management is the contractor.
