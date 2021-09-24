Advocate staff photo by PATRICK DENNIS -- Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has signed a letter of intent to open a location at Baton Rouge General, a move that will offer more patients a chance to get coordinated cancer care close to home.

Under the deal, Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates, the medical oncology practice in partnership with Mary Bird Perkins will open a clinic at Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus, effective January 1.