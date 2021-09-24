Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has signed a letter of intent with Baton Rouge General to expand access to cancer care, a move that will offer more patients a chance to receive coordinated care close to home.
“This partnership represents a qualitative leap forward in cancer care in the Greater Baton Rouge Area,” said Edgardo Tenreiro, chief executive officer of Baton Rouge General. “It will mean more access to even better cancer care right here, without leaving home.
Under the deal, Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates, the medical oncology practice in partnership with Mary Bird Perkins, will open a clinic at Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus, on Jan. 1. This will be Mary Bird Perkins' third location in Baton Rouge, joining operations at its main campus on Essen Lane and the Breast & GYN Cancer Pavilion at Woman's Hospital.
“We are excited to expand our practice to another location in the Greater Baton Rouge area,” said Dr. Daniel LaVie, a medical oncologist at Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates. “This enables us to offer the highest level of cancer care at sites more convenient to our patients while working with the physicians at Baton Rouge General to bring more collaborative, multi-disciplinary care to our region.”
The collaboration will allow the programs to share technology, integrate clinical programs, including nutrition, rehabilitation, support groups, and medical oncology, and connect patients with enhanced treatment options across all partner facilities.
The partnership includes all of Baton Rouge General's Pennington Cancer Center: at Bluebonnet, Mid City and Zachary. Ascension-area cancer patients will be able to receive coordinated care at all of Mary Bird Perkins' Baton Rouge facilities, including its Gonzales location.
Todd Stevens, president and chief executive officer of Mary Bird Perkins, said in a statement the partnership allows for another opportunity to fight cancer on a community-wide level.
"We believe that focusing solely on the needs of individuals impacted by cancer by elevating doctor-patient relationships and bolstering technology, medicine and other key initiatives are critical in keeping pace with the rapid innovations in the field," he said. "Empowering and involving physicians throughout the decision-making process leads to better treatment outcomes."