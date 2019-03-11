Fiery Crab, a Lafayette-based seafood restaurant, will open two Baton Rouge locations over the next two months.
The chain’s first location will have a soft opening on March 20 at the old Zoroona Mediterranean Cuisine spot at 6900 Siegen Lane in the Siegen Village shopping center, said Victoria Crigan, district manager. The second restaurant will open in April at the site of the old Pelican House at 2572 Citiplace Court.
“We have a lot of traffic coming from Baton Rouge to Lafayette, so we wanted to make it easier for our customers and more convenient,” Crigan said. “That way, they can get Fiery Crab on both sides of town.”
About 40 people will work at each restaurant, she said.
Fiery Crab specializes in seafood: boiled, grilled and fried. Customers can choose between a range of dishes, from snow crab legs, to head-on shrimp, to crawfish. They decide how they want the dish cooked. If the seafood is boiled, they can choose what sauce they want it tossed in and the level of spice. The sauces range from garlic butter to fiery Cajun.
Both Baton Rouge Fiery Crabs will sell alcohol and be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Fiery Crab, which was founded in 2017, is eyeing additional locations in Lake Charles, New Orleans, Houston and Shreveport.