Louisiana Fish Fry Products Ltd., which makes of range of food products including spices, seafood boils, breadings, batters and sauces in Baton Rouge, has adapted its chicken, fish and pork coating mixes to crisp up in air fryers.

Louisiana Fish Fry has introduced seasoned coating mixes specially formulated for air fryers.

The Louisiana Fish Fry Air Fryer lineup covers its chicken, fish and pork blends, designed to crisp up whether they're cooked in an air fryer or conventional oven.

Founded in 1982, The Baton Rouge-based company manufactures and distributes a range of Louisiana-inspired food products to a national customer base that includes grocery and mass market retailers as well as food service distributors. An affiliate of Austin, Texas, private equity firm Peak Rock Capital acquired the company in 2018 for an undisclosed price.

