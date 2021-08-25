New Orleans-based International-Matex Tank Terminals LLC plans to invest in an expansion for renewable fuels infrastructure.
International-Matex Tank Terminals expects to build six storage tanks, two pipelines and more dock space at its Geismar marine terminal so it can handle renewable fuel products such as diesel, biodiesel and even feedstocks to make those products. The pipeline would connect to nearly one-third of the renewable diesel capacity nationwide. The decision nearly doubles storage capacity at the marine terminal in Ascension Parish.
The company is gearing up to meet demand from its customer Renewable Energy Group Inc. which runs a biorefinery expected to expand to 340 million gallons of renewable diesel by 2023.
International-Matex Tank Terminals has 17 terminals across the country and two in Canada which stores bulk liquid products for customers with capacity for 48 million barrels. The business handles a variety of materials from refined petroleum, chemicals and vegetable oil products.
In Louisiana, the company has terminals in Gretna and St. Rose alongside Geismar.
In 2014, Macquarie Infrastructure Co. LLC acquired the remaining half of IMTT in a $1 billion deal from the Coleman family, of New Orleans. In December 2020, New York-based private investment firm Riverstone Holdings LLC acquired IMTT for $2.6 billion from MCI.
The company was established by New Orleans civic and business leader James J. Coleman Sr. in 1939 with a single terminal.