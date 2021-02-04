Thomas H. Turner, chief executive officer of Turner industries, has retired after more than four decades at the company.
Turner will remain an active shareholder of the business and became CEO emeritus.
Turner Industries, founded in 1961 by Sue and Bert Turner, provides maintenance and other contract workers for petrochemical industry facilities. It has grown to $2 billion in annual revenue and has more than 20,000 employees.
Sue Turner, a devoted preservationist and giant of Baton Rouge philanthropy, died at age 93 just before her son's Dec. 31 retirement.
"Turner Industries has been a central part of my life for as long as I can remember," Thomas said in a statement. "As a small child, I watched my mom and dad work daily to grow Turner Industries from a small construction company to Louisiana’s largest employer."
Thomas began as a trainee in 1980 at then-Nichols Construction Co., the predecessor to Turner Industries. Over the years, he was promoted to president and eventually CEO. The family is expected to remain actively involved in the business. There are five principal shareholders of the company: Thomas and his four siblings.
"The Turner Family is committed to ensuring this company continues to operate in a culture of integrity and loyalty, providing our clients with unparalleled customer service," Thomas said.
Thomas has served on various professional and civic boards over the years, including the Capital Area United Way, Woman’s Hospital, Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Gulf Coast Conservation Association, Associated Builders and Contractors, Louisiana Arts and Science Museum, World War II Museum, LSU Foundation, Chief Executive Organization and Young Presidents Organization.
"Thomas has certainly left his special personal mark on the company and its employees," said Roland Toups, executive chairman of Turner Industries.
Stephen Toups has been president of Turner Industries since January 2019 and is the highest ranking executive at the company.