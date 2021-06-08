Regions Bank announced Tuesday it reached a $960 million deal to acquire EnerBank USA, a nationwide home improvement lender.
EnerBank, based in Salt Lake City, serves homeowners and contractors across the U.S. The bank has about $2.8 billion in loan balances and is a subsidiary of CMS Energy Corp.
The deal will allow Regions to expand the lending services it offers to homeowners by adding home improvement financing capabilities.
Regions is the fifth-largest bank in Louisiana in terms of deposits. As of June 30, 2020 , the Birmingham, Alabama-based bank had $8.1 billion in deposits in the state and 95 branches, according to FDIC.gov.
The merger is set to close in the fourth quarter, pending regulatory approval.