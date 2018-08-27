Baton Rouge General tapped two new leaders to help run the health system and Baton Rouge General Foundation.
BRG has promoted Stephen Mumford to chief operating officer, and the Baton Rouge General Foundation hired Erik Showalter as its new president after a nationwide search.
Mumford joined the organization in 2005 as a nurse and worked his way up to COO, where he will oversee operations of Baton Rouge General Physicians, Baton Rouge Rehabilitation Hospital and other departments.
Showalter's hiring comes after the BRG Foundation conducted a nationwide search. In 2016, the foundation recruited Showalter from CCS Fundraising in Washington, D.C. Since joining the BRG Foundation, he has served as major and planned gifts officer.
In his new role, Showalter will oversee the foundation's staff and the hospital's volunteer services and auxiliary departments.