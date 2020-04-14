South Louisiana airports are set to divide up more than $54.5 million in Federal Aviation Administration funds, aimed at boosting the aviation industry during the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Reps. Garret Graves, Cedric Richmond and Steve Scalise announced the funding, which was included in the coronavirus relief bill recently passed by Congress. The money will keep airports and the transportation system going at a time when commercial air travel has plunged by more than 90%.
The funds are allocated based on enplanements, so Louis Armstrong International Airport is set to get the largest portion, nearly $42.8 million. Baton Rouge Metro Airport will receive more than $8.4 million. Officials said they will use some of the money to help with the costs of increased cleaning and disinfecting being done to reduce the spread of the disease. Lafayette Regional Airport will get $2.8 million. Hammond Northshore Regional and Lakefront Airport in New Orleans will each get $157,000, while Louisiana Regional in Gonzales will get $69,000.