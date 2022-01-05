Helena Cunningham has been named as the 2022 chair of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber board.
Cunningham is founder and chief executive officer of National Housing Consultant Services, a full service housing and development consulting firm that specializes in acquiring and developing affordable housing as well as providing relocation services.
Adam Knapp, BRAC president and chief executive officer, said Cunningham has been a thoughtful and inspiring board member.
“BRAC will be launching a new, five-year regional strategic plan this year, and Helena embodies the entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to inclusivity, and bold leadership that strategy puts forward for the Capital Region,” he said in a statement.
Over the past 12 years NHCS has reached such milestones as bringing the first affordable housing development to downtown Baton Rouge in 50 years with 438 Main Street. Cunningham has directed the rehabilitation and new development of over 3,000 units of multifamily affordable housing in the Gulf Coast region and expanded NHCS relocation services nationwide. Prior to founding NHCS in 2010, Cunningham served as president of the Louisiana Housing Finance Agency from 1999 to 2009.
She earned a bachelor's in accounting from Southern University and a law degree from the Southern University Law Center.
Cunningham succeeds Ralph Bender, chief financial officer of Manship Media, who served as BRAC board chair in 2021.