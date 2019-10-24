Several Georgia-Pacific employees in Louisiana were laid off twice in the past year after the company shuttered a division of its paper mill near Zachary, then decided to close an Arkansas facility some of those workers had transferred to a few months later.

The Atlanta-based company laid off 650 workers at the Port Hudson paper mill near Zachary earlier this year when it shut down its office paper-making machines and pulp assets.

About 55 of those workers found jobs inside the company at other Georgia-Pacific locations or companies affiliated with its owners, Koch Industries. Five workers, who had relocated to Crossett, Arkansas, several months ago are now looking for work again.

Even more Louisiana workers commuted across the state line and were among the 530 people laid off in Arkansas recently, the company confirmed. Georgia-Pacific had determined that it couldn't compete in the bleached board market, so it shut down the extrusion plant, woodyard and pulp mill.

Both the Zachary and Crossett plants are still partially open and employ several hundred people at each location. The United Steelworkers Union represents some employees at both sites. Crossett union officials did not immediately respond to request for comment about how many Louisiana workers were impacted by the layoff.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission is hosting orientation meetings for employees impacted by the Georgia-Pacific layoffs at the Arkansas plant on Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. inside the Bastrop Municipal Center as part of its rapid response program.

