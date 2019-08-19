LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center was awarded $16.4 million split between two research projects from the U.S. Department of Defense to study the nutritional health of military members.
The Pennington Biomedical Research Center will conduct a $3.5 million clinical trial over three years in conjunction with the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine to determine whether soldiers can increase muscle mass by taking a low dose of testosterone to bring hormones up to a normal level. The goal is to offset the effects of stress and physical activity that causes warfighters to burn more than 3,200 calories each day — more than the average 2,000 of civilians — and therefore lose weight and muscle.
Previous research conducted by the Baton Rouge-based center suggested that soldiers taking supplemental testosterone are able to increase muscle mass and reduce weight loss even if they are burning more calories.
The work will be led by Jennifer Rood, associate executive director for cores and resources at Pennington Biomedical.
“As a result of prolonged operational stress, the soldiers’ testosterone and other hormone levels plummet," Rood said in a news release. "They lose fat and muscle mass and are injured more frequently."
Another $12.9 million grant is over five years through the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine's military nutrition division to analyze the biomarkers of gastrointestinal and metabolic health in addition to nutrition and brain health of soldiers.
The goal is to develop the optimal nutritional diet for warfighters by combing through hundreds of thousands of samples from existing studies conducted by the U.S. Army.
"Studies associated with this award will provide the evidence required to make critical policy recommendations in support of warfighter health and performance," said James McClung, chief of the U.S. Army's military nutrition division.
The grants will support 23 employees at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.