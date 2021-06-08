University View Academy, an online charter school, wants to turn a former nightclub off College Drive into a student activity center.
The school wants to rezone a building at 4715 Bennington Ave. from commercial alcoholic beverage to light commercial. The building had been home for Triple A Bar and the Funny Bone comedy club until University View bought it in 2016. The school paid $825,000 for the 10,800-square-foot building, which has been used for storage.
Michelle Clayton, superintendent of University View, said the plan is to turn the building into a place where students can interact with each other face-to-face. “One of the things kids have said over the past year is they want opportunities to interact socially with each other,” she said. Nearly 3,500 children attend the K through 12 school, which is open to all children in Louisiana.
One of the main focuses of the building will involve setting up for e-gaming. “We’re hoping to set up our first e-gaming team,” Clayton said. Students will also be able to go online and watch their classmates compete in video game competitions.
Along with the e-gaming, the building will host other student activities such as band, art shows and a TV studio. Some activities for parents will also be hosted in the building.
About 270 people work full-time at University View. The activity center will result in hiring a couple of new employees, Clayton said, such as someone to check in students and engage with parents.
It will cost about $1 million to convert the building into an activity center. The goal is to have the facility open by February, Clayton said.
The East Baton Rouge Planning Commission is set to vote on the rezoning July 19.