Ochsner Health System looks to invest more than $5.6 million for renovations at its cancer center in Baton Rouge and a new local specialty pharmacy.
Ochsner Cancer Center Baton Rouge is located on the O'Neil hospital campus near Interstate 12 and the company spent nearly $13 million on renovations to open it in 2016. The facility has a hematology/oncology outpatient clinic, with chemotherapy and radiation treatment services on the same floor as a primary feature.
Now it is looking to invest $2.36 million for renovations including construction and equipment spanning 1,668 square feet for new positron emission tomography scans, otherwise known as PET scans.
This machine is typically used to determine where cancer is found in the body, the stage of the disease progression and whether it has spread.
Meanwhile, a new $4.3 million specialty pharmacy along Industriplex Boulevard nearby Siegen Lane is already under construction. The 13,185-square-foot pharmacy would be the second in the Ochsner network, its first location is in New Orleans. Specialty pharmacies handle patients with complex chronic conditions such as cancer and autoimmune diseases who may need frequent infusions of medication. Ochsner already runs an infusion center at The Grove outpatient center between Siegen Lane and Bluebonnet nearby.
The company expects to ship the infusion medications to patients' front door through its home health arm with limited availability for pick-up at the facility.
Both projects are expected to finish construction in August.