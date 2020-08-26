The Lemoine Co. has acquired a financial interest in DCMC Partners, a disaster recovery firm, a move that it says will help create a large-scale construction and disaster response organization.
The price was not disclosed.
Lenny Lemoine, chief executive officer of The Lemoine Co., said it was a significant investment, similar to a deal Bernhard Capital Partners Management made in May 2019 when it bought a stake in his general contracting business. “This puts them at a scale to grow at a much more rapid pace,” he said.
DCMC, based in Washington, D.C., was founded in 2015 by Barry Scanlon, Mark Merritt and Andrew Sachs. Lemoine said he’s known the founders since Hurricane Katrina, when they were all working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
For several years both companies thought about joining with each other to take on emergency management issues.
“DCMC does what The Lemoine Co. hoped to one day do and that’s be in the forefront of disaster planning,” Lemoine said. “They help business owners have the right plans predisaster.”
DCMC helps businesses set themselves up so when they get disaster relief payments from FEMA, the money is spent properly. “The services they provide are more valuable than construction services; they help on the funding side of things,” he said. “That’s job one of any disaster.”
In a statement, DCMC’s Scanlon said the partnership with Lemoine will help fuel growth “and provide even greater integrated support and services to the communities we serve." The company has recently been serving as the lead disaster recovery adviser to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria.
The two companies have a combined workforce of nearly 650 employees across the U.S. DCMC's leadership team will remain in place and will work with Lemoine to serve its customers and identify additional growth opportunities.
The Lemoine Co. was founded in 1935 as The Cottonport Lumber Co. in Avoyelles Parish. A construction division was spun off in 1979 and the company moved to Lafayette and changed its name in 1983.