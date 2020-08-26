The Lemoine Company said it has acquired a financial interest in DCMC Partners, a disaster recovery firm, a move that it says will help create a large scale construction and disaster response organization.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Lenny Lemoine, chief executive officer of The Lemoine Company said it was a significant investment, similar to the deal Bernhard Capital Partners Management made in May 2019 when it bought a stake in his general contracting business. “This puts them at a scale to grow at a much more rapid pace,” he said.