The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is accepting applications until June 30 for its Diversity Star Award, which honors regional businesses that champion inclusion.
The applications are open to all businesses in the nine-parish capital region. A winner will be selected in both a small and large business category.
Applications will be judged based on their local operations and activities, including demonstrated track record of support for diversity in the community, in management structure, company culture and board makeup, in the workforce and in the marketplace.
The awards will be presented at BRAC's Economic Inclusion Symposium event in August.
The 2021 honorees were the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge in the small business category and BASF Corporation in the large business category.
Applications and information are available at brac.org/diversitystar.