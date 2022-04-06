A Planet Fitness near the Amazon fulfillment center currently under construction at the former Cortana Mall site should be open by June or July. The gym is moving into a 20,312-square foot space in the former Furniture Mart building at 8620 Airline Highway. Planet Fitness is relocating its Broadmoor Village location to be near the massive Amazon center and the more than 1,000 employees who will work there, said Austin Earhart of Stirling Properties. Earhart is marketing the furniture store building, which has just under 25,000 square feet of lease space remaining.
