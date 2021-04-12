A vacant building dating to the 1870s in downtown Donaldsonville that once served as the city's general store is being redeveloped into mixed-use residential and commercial space expected to open next year.

The developers giving new life to the Lemann Building on Mississippi Street across from the levee in Donaldsonville are Kevin Kelly, owner of Houmas House and Gardens in Ascension Parish, and New Orleans-based developer James Neville.

The development will be a mixed-income, mixed-use project of 42 units of "artist preferred" housing, meaning a preference for artist residents, and 7,600 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

"Its completion in early summer 2022 will surely begin a rebirth of downtown Donaldsonville," Neville said in a recent statement.

Other Neville projects, all in New Orleans, include G.O. Mondy School Apartments in the 7th Ward; Blueberry Hill Homes, in the Lower Ninth Ward; Liberty Place Apartments in Uptown and Roman-Bienville Homes in Mid-City.

Neville's partner in the Donaldsonville project, Kevin Kelly, purchased the Houmas House Plantation mansion and grounds in 2003, turning it into a popular destination for weddings and other events and featuring restaurants and a bed-and-breakfast in the small community of Darrow on the east bank of Ascension Parish.

According to Ascension Parish Clerk of Court records, the Lemann Building in Donaldsonville was purchased from B. Lemann and Brothers Inc. in 2019 for $214,000 by the 176 St. Charles Street Co. of Metairie, for which Kelly is the officer and agent.

The Lemann Building was the original site in 1876 of Lemann Farm Supply, a general store that sold mule-pulled farm implements, then later tractors and cars.

In the mid-1940s, it expanded with the purchase of the present-day Lemann Farm Supply location that's practically across the street, just catacorner from the original site.

The original Lemann Building was eventually closed.

"This is very exciting," said Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan Sr., "I'm very happy that Mr. Neville and Kevin Kelly have decided to invest in the city of Donaldsonville, to renovate and modernize the Lemann Building, one of the oldest in the city."