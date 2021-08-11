A south Louisiana family wants to rezone the former Garden District Nursery site and redevelop it with a barber shop, restaurant, gourmet grocery and wine shop.

The East Baton Rouge Planning Commission will consider rezoning the site at 2504 Government St. to allow for commercial alcoholic beverage sales and neighborhood commercial at its Sept. 20 meeting.

Garrison Neill and his siblings, Ross, Tatum and Paris, bought the 1-acre site in April. The Neills have a family business that distributes Aveda beauty products across seven states, operates Aveda beauty schools and Paris Parker salons.

The anchor of the development will be a location of The Parker Barber, which will take up the front of the Garden District Nursery building.

That’s fitting because Garrison Neill said he first became aware of the site when he was looking for a location for The Parker Barber on Government Street. “We were trying to find a really good location for a small 600-square-foot space and it’s hard to find a space that size,” he said.

The barbershop will be surrounded with like-minded tenants that bring different amenities to Mid City, Neill said. A restaurant will move into the GD Barbecue building, the bar associated with the eatery will go in behind Parker Barber and there will be a covered outdoor space in between.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from different operators who want to run the space,” he said.

The building that had been occupied by Front Yard Bikes will be home for a gourmet grocery store that sells natural wine. Neill said he wants the development to have a similar feel as Bacchanal, a New Orleans wine shop and restaurant that wraps around an outdoor courtyard. “That’s the kind of vibe we’re looking for,” he said.

There will be space for another retailer. “We would like to bring in something like a cool yoga studio,” Neill said.

If the rezoning is approved, plans are to start construction before the end of the year. Neill said he’s in the process of applying for a building permit for the barber shop.