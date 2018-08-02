Cypress Coast Brewing is set to go before the city-parish Planning Commission in September with a request to rezone part of a Government Street shopping center to allow it to open a craft brewery and tap room on the property.
Plans are to rezone about 2,400 square feet in the shopping center at the corner of Government Street and Cloud Drive, said Caleb Schlamp, one of the owners of Hammond-based Cypress Coast. Cypress Coast would brew its own beers on the site and sell them out of the tap room. The planning commission is set to vote on the rezoning at its Sept. 17 meeting.
“We would have a bunch of different stuff, with new beers every week,” Schlamp said. Plans are to start off with 12 taps, at least eight of them would be devoted to Cypress Coast beers. Guest beers from other Louisiana breweries would take up the remaining taps.
Cypress Coast won’t serve food, but would invite in food trucks. Schlamp said he wants to develop partnership with nearby restaurants to make it easy to provide meals to customers.
Cypress Coast, a collaboration between Schlamp and Justin Meyers, has been open for several years and participated in a number of homebrewing events across south Louisiana. They've talked about opening a Mid City location for a while. If all goes well, the brewery and tap room will open by August 2019.
Cypress Coast is the latest of several tap rooms and beer bars in the planning and construction phase on Government Street. Work is expected to begin in a week or so on the long-awaited Mid City beer garden, a venture from the owners and operators of the popular Radio Bar. The beer garden will be built on the corner of Steele Boulevard.
And a craft brewery is expected to be part of the mixed-use Electric Depot development, now under construction at 1509 Government St.
Schlamp said he likes all of the activity going on in Mid City. “It’s not really a competition. More beer places help each other out,” he said. “This makes Government Street more of a destination. If you’re into craft beer, you can hit a handful of spots.”