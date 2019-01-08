NEW YORK — Sears is getting another reprieve from liquidation after its chairman and largest shareholder revised his bid to save the iconic brand.
The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based retailer says it has accepted Eddie Lampert's bid through an affiliate of his ESL hedge fund that could keep 425 Sears and Kmart stores open and save tens of thousands of workers, according to a hearing on Tuesday at the bankruptcy court in White Plains, New York. The bid now requires Lampert to deposit $120 million on Wednesday through his hedge fund.
The revised bid is not official, and will be evaluated in an auction set for Jan. 14 that will compete with other bids from liquidators looking to shut it down.
Previous and planned store closings leave just one Kmart in Louisiana in Metairie and 14 Sears stores remaining in the state. Although there is a department store location at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, most of the Sears stores are smaller "hometown" stores, franchised locations that concentrate on selling appliance and hardware brands such as Kenmore, Craftsman and Die Hard.
The 11th-hour negotiation is yet another twist in the rocky journey of Sears whose fate has been hanging in the wind, particularly since it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Oct. 15. As of the filing, the company had just under 700 stores and 68,000 workers.
Great American Group submitted a bid with Tiger Capital Group but has declined to share details of the offer. A subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Great American Group partnered with Tiger Capital Group last year to buy many of bankrupt retailer Bon-Ton Stores' assets and liquidate the company. Another firm has since purchased Bon-Ton's intellectual property and is working to revive its brands, including Carson's.
Sears, which began as a mail order watch business 132 years ago and grew to be the largest retailer in the world, has been hobbled by the Great Recession and outmatched by competitors like Amazon and Walmart
Under Lampert, Sears has bought time over the years by spinning off stores and putting on the block the brands that had grown synonymous with the company, such as Craftsman. Lampert loaned out his own money and put together deals to keep the company going, turning whatever profit he could for his hedge fund.