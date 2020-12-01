New Orleans-based Key Real Estate has a deal to buy a 4-acre site in the Rouzan mixed-use development for $7 million to build a luxury apartment complex in the spring.
Rouzan officials announced the deal Tuesday. In February, they said Key had reached an agreement to buy land and build a 280-unit complex. The $50 million apartment complex will be across from the Sprouts grocery store and between the East Baton Rouge Parish Library branch and a waterfront restaurant district.
John Engquist, one of the principals in Engquist Rouzan Development along with Charles Landry, said the sale is an important transaction. “This is the key component of our commercial development, which will continue to elevate Rouzan and set it apart from other developments,” he said.
Key Real Estate has over 1,000 apartment units in Baton Rouge, including developments such as the Commerce Building and The Heron downtown and Mansions in the Park on Perkins Road.
The apartment complex, which doesn’t have a name yet, will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.