In an attempt to right a wrong, Community Coffee may have inadvertently torpedoed a state tax break for its West Baton Rouge Parish plant after the company chose not to claim the exemption for years it didn’t hit promised job and payroll totals.
The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday reviewed a pair of active Industrial Tax Exemption Program contracts for Community Coffee’s Port Allen facility on La. 1. Community Coffee’s deals went before the board because the company failed to reach its required employment marks for the property tax exemptions.
The first contract called for Community Coffee to create 484 jobs at the facility at a total payroll of about $31 million, according to the board’s agenda. The company created 458 jobs in 2020 but exceeded the payroll tally at $37.8 million.
The second agreement required the coffee maker to create another two jobs at a total salary of $64,000. The company made no new jobs under that deal.
In total, the two deals provided an estimated $61,000 in tax exemptions for the facility in the first year of the contracts, according to the board’s agenda.
When companies fail to hit their ITEP employment totals, they usually send executives to the board meetings to explain the situation. Community Coffee on Wednesday was represented by Anna Johnson, executive director of the West Baton Rouge Parish Chamber of Commerce, who said the company’s chief financial officer, Annette Vaccaro, was “tied up” and couldn’t attend the session. Megan Aucoin, a cost accountant, also represented Community Coffee.
Johnson said Community Coffee knew it wouldn’t hit the employment targets for 2020 or 2021 as it dealt with “a myriad of issues that all stemmed around COVID.” As a result, the company reached out to the West Baton Rouge Parish Assessor’s Office to give the agency a heads up.
“Essentially, (Community Coffee) removed the exemption from the tax returns that they filed,” Johnson told the Board of Commerce and Industry. “I believe this was in 2021.”
“Are you saying that property was put back on the tax rolls?” replied Jerald “Jerry” Jones, the board’s chairman. Johnson said yes.
“That probably was not a good solution to the problem,” Jones added. “By putting the property back on the tax rolls, you may have forfeited the contract altogether.”
Tam Bourgeois, the board’s executive counsel, said Community Coffee’s move didn’t formally cancel the contract, “but that’s the effect” of its move. She also said companies have the option to work with local government agencies on a “default payment,” essentially a penalty paid to keep the ITEP contracts in place.
Bourgeois said the board could cancel the contract to “clean this up, so to speak.”
Jones expressed reservation over nixing the deal because high level executives from Community Coffee were not present. He suggested the board punt the contract decision to its August meeting so all parties involved could maneuver the looming legal hurdles. The board backed Jones’ plan.
“I can’t keep this train from derailing, but I can see that it’s done in an orderly fashion,” Jones said.
Vaccaro, the Community Coffee CFO, said in a statement following the meeting that the company is working with LED and West Baton Rouge Parish officials “to confirm the proper exemptions for all periods.”
“Community Coffee has been proactive in meeting with West Baton Rouge Parish officials on these contracts,” Johnson, the West Baton Rouge chamber leader, added in a statement. “We value their partnership, and we will continue to support and invest in helping them grow their business in our parish.”
In other news, the Board of Commerce and Industry approved an exemption for Magnolia Renewable Fuels, the $800 million renewable fuel plant that Arbor Renewable Gas might build in Port Allen. The contract calls for a more than $10.3 million exemption in its first year.
The board also approved multimillion-dollar exemptions for a $200 million carbon dioxide compression and dehydration unit at the CF Industries complex in Donaldsonville, a $775 million oil processing facility at Bunge North America’s Destrehan facility and a $2 billion “clean ammonia” facility that Nutrien might build at its Geismar plant.