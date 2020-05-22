Domino’s has signed a lease on a former Starbucks/Dunkin’ Donuts building on Bluebonnet Boulevard, near Burbank Drive.
Gulfport, Mississippi-based RPM Pizza, the largest Domino’s franchisee in the U.S. signed a lease on the building at 9837 Burbank, said Troy Burton with Re/Max Commercial, who represented the landlord. Tony Kippes of HMS Brokerage in Gulfport, represented RPM.
The building was most recently occupied by Poke City.
Domino’s should open a location in the building in the next six months, Burton said. The pizza chain has been doing well during the current pandemic, since it’s a carry-out and delivery only business that has been promoting contactless service.
RPM has nearly 200 locations across the South.