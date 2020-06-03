A new program has been launched for small businesses looking to create an e-commerce site or expand their existing online site.
LASmallBizOnline.com gives companies access to a free 14-day trial from Shopify, an international e-commerce business, and enhanced one-on-one support.
All participating businesses will gain access to Shopify customer support. They’ll have the option of building their own Shopify store, or having a Shopify partner build an online store for them. Louisiana Economic Development said it expects to bring additional resources to the site from other e-commerce providers.
“This initiative gives Louisiana’s small businesses the opportunity to grow on an e-commerce platform built for success,” said Don Pierson, LED secretary. “The program delivers a quick start and professional assistance for smaller employers in building their online presence. At LASmallBizOnline.com, they’ll join a network of Louisiana companies that share their vision for a successful future.”