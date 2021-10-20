The new office for Louisiana Farm Bureau is set to open in mid-2022, just in time for the organization's 100th anniversary. The $21 million building at 7000 Commerce Circle will have 84,555-square feet of space. It will replace the current Farm Bureau offices on Airline Highway, which the organization has been in since 1963. About 200 people work there for Farm Bureau Insurance, and 46 are working for the Farm Bureau Federation. Grace Hebert Curtis Architects designed the building and Arkel Constructors is the contractor.
