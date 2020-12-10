LSU’s E.J. Ourso College of Business has launched new online bachelor’s degree programs in general business and marketing.
The online Bachelor of Science in General Business degree will have four concentrations: business analytics, digital marketing, human resource management and information technology management. The Bachelor of Science in Marketing will have a concentration in digital marketing.
"We are excited to expand the General Business degree to an online format," said Tim Chandler, associate dean for undergraduate programs and assessment, E. J. Ourso College of Business. "Students now have the option to choose a concentration to complete as part of the degree requirements providing students with flexible and focused opportunities to acquire marketable skills in a specialized area of business that meets their interests."
The degrees are online-by-design and are taught by the same faculty as the on-campus program. Students receive flat-rate tuition nationwide and guaranteed admission to LSU through an institution across Louisiana. LSU Online students will receive the same diploma as their on-campus peers.
The first application deadline for the spring term is Monday, with classes starting Jan. 11. The second is March 1, with classes starting March 15. For more information about the programs, visit online.lsu.edu/business.