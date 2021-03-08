Farmers Insurance looks to sell policies once again in Louisiana after a seven year hiatus.

The Louisiana Department of Insurance approved the California-based insurance giant's recent application to sell auto, homeowners, condo and renters insurance this year.

Farmers began selling homeowners insurance policies in Louisiana in 1999. Its market share in the state was largest in 2007 when it had $56.2 million in direct written premiums, about 4.1% of the market. After Hurricane Katrina, the company began to shed policies until 2014 when it left the market, citing substantial losses. At the time, Farmer's Insurance had 23,000 homeowner and 7,000 auto policies or about 2.5% of the state's homeowner market.

The company attempted to raise the rates on homeowners between 18% and 39% before it left the market but the rate hikes were not approved by the state.

Foremost Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Farmer's Insurance was still selling residential property insurance in Louisiana. Foremost had 7,200 mobile home policies alongside 5,000 auto policies at the time.

The insurance company was among those recruited by the state agency to return as it was undergoing a nationwide expansion plan.

“Recruiting more insurers – large and small – to write policies in Louisiana is part of our strategy to increase competition and put downward pressure on rates," said Jim Donelon, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner in a news release.

Donelon noted changes to tort laws has created a more competitive business climate for insurers.

Farmer's Insurance did not immediately respond to a request to comment for this story.

+2 John Bel Edwards signs the tort reform bill Though debate and negotiations had gone on for years, a deal on legislation to limit civil trials in hopes of lowering auto insurance rates di…