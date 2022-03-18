When the plug was pulled on Baton Rouge’s St. Patrick’s Day parade two years ago at the onset of the pandemic, the economic ripple effect could be felt throughout the city.
House parties flamed out. Green kegs were shelved. Catering orders were canceled. Revelers stayed away from bars and restaurants.
Some people partied anyway. Little was known about the coronavirus at the time.
But with COVID-19 cases on the decline in Louisiana, Baton Rouge is gearing up Saturday for the first Wearin’ of the Green parade since 2019.
It’ll be close to old times, business owners and party throwers say cautiously. The virus is still hurting prices and the supply chain, making items like beads, beer and Bloody Mary mix a little harder to find.
But people seem to be overlooking the higher tab. Applications to ride in the parade shot up. Neighborhood gatherings are on the rise. Rap stars Nelly and Flo Rida are here for the party.
For some businesses and revelers, Saturday can’t come soon enough.
“Words don’t describe how exciting it is to finally be back in this position,” said Jordan Piazza, who manages the Schlittz & Giggles pizzeria and owns Uncle Earl’s bar near the route’s end. “It’s been such a long road to get here.”
Making up for lost time — and revenue
The parade delivers a roughly $1.2 million impact on the city-parish’s economy, according to Visit Baton Rouge. The biggest beneficiaries might be the owners of the bars and restaurants that line the Perkins Road Overpass at the end of the route.
Thousands of people descend upon the neighborhood. Losing those crowds cost some establishments significant revenue — not to mention their lost expenses for preparations in 2020, when the parade was canceled days before the event.
“There’s so much time beforehand that goes into planning — expenses we just couldn’t recoup,” Piazza said.
Piazza estimated parade day can deliver more than $200,000 to Uncle Earl’s and nearly $40,000 to Schlittz and Giggles through food and drink sales and ticket revenue. Uncle Earl’s throws a giant party, Earlapalooza, in the parking lot next to the bar.
This year, Piazza said the bar has sold more than 3,000 tickets for a show that will include Nelly, Flo Rida, Mannie Fresh, Parish County Line and DJ Digital.
“It turned out to be a phenomenal lineup this year,” he said. “We’re just ecstatic.”
Neal Hendrick, owner of Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos and More, said people who live and work near the overpass are thrilled for the parade’s return after the “brutal” cancellation in 2020.
“It is an area event. You’re not just going to Zippy’s or Ivar’s or Duvic’s or the (Overpass) Merchant,” he said. “You’re going to all of them.”
One lingering worry is the limited availability of food and drink supplies. Hendrick is concerned his Mexican restaurant won’t have enough tequila. Piazza said Jameson Irish whiskey has been difficult to procure.
But even with the supply worries, they’d much rather have the event than not.
“Our employees are bracing themselves for how busy we’re going to be and seeing how overenthusiastic everybody possibly could get,” Hendrick said. “But really, everybody’s happy.”
‘Everybody calling is so excited’
Mabyn Shingleton, one of the parade’s organizers, said enough applicants called in this year to extend the procession by about 30 units. City-parish regulations limit parades to about 80 units — the term for a participating float, band or walking group.
Shingleton is worried about high fuel costs for float drivers. She has also heard beads are scarce. But that isn’t dampening the enthusiasm.
“Everybody calling is so excited,” Shingleton said. “People are so ready to be outside and feeling normal.”
The energy has flowed into the Garden District and Hundred Oaks, where residents are reporting an increase in planned parties.
“We all have our Irish flags out,” said Jim Purgerson, a Baton Rouge banker who lives on Kleinert Avenue. “It seems like everybody around me is having a big party this year.”
Purgerson will cook jambalaya, but he’s rounding out the offerings with food from Cannatella Grocery, Calvin’s Bocage Market and Kolache Kitchen.
The higher prices have made him think twice about some purchases. He also scoured the city for Bloody Mary mix, a typically abundant stock in south Louisiana.
“This year, we’re kind of overlooking it because everybody is so looking forward to getting back out there,” Purgerson said.
Jill Abadie and her husband, Chris, live at the corner of Hundred Oaks Avenue and South Acadian Thruway, where the parade starts. They’ve hosted a party every non-pandemic year since moving to the neighborhood 14 years ago.
“I had to get my binder out to see how we did things because it had been a couple years,” said Abadie, a St. Joseph’s Academy faculty member.
The binder reminds her of the party’s necessities: beer, Irish whiskey, biscuits, ham, pastalaya.
About that beer.
“I don’t know whether it’s because of COVID or supply chain issues or whatever, but I couldn’t get a green keg of beer,” she said. “I’m always able to find somebody who will green it for us. I guess I didn’t ask the right people.”
“Rest assured, we have a keg of beer,” she added.
Catering to crowds
The parties are a pot of gold for caterers, who are busier than ever but are thankful for the business.
For Pam Cannatella, owner of Cannatella Grocery on Government Street, it’s the first time her business has benefited from St. Patrick’s Day. Her store opened in 2019 after the last parade. Then COVID-19 hit.
Because of the pandemic, their party trays haven’t exactly sold well — until now.
“It’s great to have it back,” she said. “Everybody’s talking about it. Everybody’s excited about it.”
Chef Don Bergeron’s catering business has seen orders rise in the last few days. Bergeron expected them to continue ramping up until Saturday.
“It’s terrific. It just makes us feel like we’re getting back to normal again,” he said.
But Bergeron is also feeling the supply chain pinch. He has to contact three or four vendors per product now instead of one or two. Disposable goods — like Styrofoam containers and plastic utensils — are sparse, as is Champagne.
“Every week is something new,” Bergeron said. “One week chicken is very scarce. … One week it seems to be butter. Recently it’s cream cheese.”
Donald Olinde, vice president of Catering Kegs in Baton Rouge, said his business has received 100 keg orders for parade parties. That compares to about 50 kegs for Spanish Town Mardi Gras and 20 kegs in an average week.
“I am very, very busy,” Olinde said.
Their prices have crept up over time. Olinde said a keg of Bud Light used to sell for $60 about 20 years ago. Now it’s about $160.
“We had to raise our prices because our distributors raised our prices this year,” Olinde said. “They did it last month.”
But it’s better than having 70 kegs canceled, like in 2020.
“Luckily, we didn’t green any of the beer (in 2020),” Olinde said. “Otherwise, we would have been stuck with it.”