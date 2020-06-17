Louisiana residents are worried about contracting the novel coronavirus, about 69% of survey respondents in a recent statewide study with more than 2,000 responses noted it was a concern.
The Louisiana Association of United Ways conducted the survey to assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic which was publicly detected in the state in early March and has since prompted an economic slowdown due to restrictions on public interaction. Individuals of every parish in the state was represented.
Before the stay-at-home order in mid-March was in force, one in four households across the state didn't earn enough to cover basic costs of living and were unable to save for emergency situations, according to the non-profit.
Respondents saw a 42% drop in household employment and Black or Hispanic respondents had a 51% reduction in employment such as job loss, fewer hours or furloughs.
"These preliminary results confirm the deep financial impact of the crisis, especially for those with loss or reduction of income,” said Sarah Berthelot, Louisiana Association of United Ways President and CEO in a news release.
About 67% of respondents said that financial help to pay regular bills and housing costs would offer the greatest relief. Households who earn less than $35,000 were most impacted financially by the crisis, the study found. While unemployment benefits were suggested to be helpful the sudden loss of income meant that many were still struggling. About 21% of respondents relied on credit, 31% took out loans, 21% turned to food backs or community assistance programs and 36% sought food stamp benefits.
About 76% of respondents received a stimulus check from the federal government as part of the one-time payment from the CARES Act legislation. But that money lasted on average fewer than two weeks and was used for basic expenses such as food or bills.
Half of the respondents with children who require child care were concerned it wouldn't be available in the future some caregivers left their jobs during the pandemic.
About 44% of respondents were concerned that the coronavirus pandemic has been detrimental to their mental health and did not have the resources to have health needs addressed.
The survey was conducted by volunteers such as Steven Dick of the Louisiana Asset limited Income Constrained and Employed Research Advisory Council. About 85% of respondents completed the entire survey.
"While responses were not scientifically drawn from a random sample, the respondent pool was sufficiently large to allow for weighing to the population statewide," Dick said.