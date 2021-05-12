Weyerhaeuser is investing about $157 million to upgrade equipment and modernize its sawmill in Holden in two phases over the next several years.
The first phase includes nearly $19 million to upgrade lumber kiln-drying capacity, while the second phase will be about $138 million to completely modernize the facility, the company and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday. Work is expected to take place over the next three years.
The investments will add four jobs and secure 119 existing jobs, with an average annual salary of $50,000, plus benefits, the Louisiana Economic Development department said.
The project would support about 225 construction jobs, with an estimated payroll of about $25 million.
The project will enable the sawmill to produce longer-length lumber, add a new planer mill and upgrade and add two new continuous dry kilns for increased drying capacity. The company also will build out the necessary infrastructure; upgrade computer technology, control rooms and heating and fan systems; invest in environmental technology to meet current performance standards; and invest in quality and safety equipment.
LED began working with Weyerhaeuser on the potential projects in August. The state offered Weyerhaeuser an incentive package that includes a $2 million tax credit, payable over five years, through Louisiana’s Retention and Modernization Program. The company also is expected to use the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program, with granting of ITEP incentives subject to final approval by local officials in Livingston Parish, with votes expected this summer.
The Holden facility began lumber operations in 1980 under Crown Zellerbach, and Weyerhaeuser acquired the mill in 1996. Today, the Holden facility is part of Weyerhaeuser’s lumber sector within its overall wood products business. The mill supports the residential housing, home improvement and construction markets.
In Louisiana, Weyerhaeuser’s 984 employees work in mill manufacturing sites and in forestry operations that manage 1.39 million acres of in-state timberland. Six months ago, the company announced a $16.1 million investment to upgrade its Natchitoches mill. Other Weyerhaeuser operations in Louisiana include a plywood and veneer mill in Zwolle; an oriented strand board mill in Arcadia Parish, near Simsboro; lumber mills in Dodson and Holden; timberland offices and operations in Hammond, Ruston and Winnfield; and a nursery and orchard in Taylor.