A downtown apartment complex under construction at the corner of Florida and Sixth streets is getting a new name, about a month before the first tenants will start moving in.
The complex, which had been called The Lofts @ 6C, will now be called The Heron Downtown, developer John O. Hearin told the Downtown Development District Commission Tuesday. Hearin said the name was inspired by a trip to the offices of interior designer Kenneth Brown, a Baton Rouge native and former HGTV host. Brown designed the interiors for the complex, and in the middle of his office was a John J. Audubon painting of a blue heron.
“When I saw that blue heron, I said ‘That’s the right way to name the building,’ ” Hearin said.
Leasing offices at The Heron Downtown are set to open around the end of next week. Tenants should begin moving in during mid-October.
The Heron will have 142 units, priced between $1,250 for a 723-square-foot apartment with one bedroom, one bath to $2,045 for a 1,076-square-foot apartment with two bedrooms and two baths.
Along with the apartments, The Heron Downtown will have nearly 2,900 square feet of retail space. Key Real Estate, the New Orleans firm that developed the mixed use Commerce Building downtown, will serve as manager for the complex.
In other business, the DDD Commission heard from John Leatherwood, one of the partners in The Register, a new bar that will open up on Third Street in the next two to three weeks. The Register will take over the place formerly occupied by The Roux House.
The Register will offer live music on most nights and will be open Tuesday through Saturday. The bar will not serve food, but arrangements are being made with some local restaurants to deliver items to guests.
“Our goal is to be a very easy, clean, fun environment,” Leatherwood said. His partners in The Register are Rick Volland and Trent Wilson, principals with Stroube’s and Capital City Grill.