Ascena Retail Group, the parent company of several clothing chains, said it will close Baton Rouge-area Catherines, Justice and Lane Bryant stores as part of a previously announced plan for the bankrupt chain to shed hundreds of locations.
The Justice stores in the Mall of Louisiana and Tanger Outlet Gonzales were on a list of 1,100 stores set to close, along with the Catherines location in Hammond Aire Plaza and the Lane Bryant in Towne Center at Cedar Lodge.
Other South Louisiana stores Ascena plans to close in the next 30 to 60 days include Justice stores in Covington and Hammond, Catherines in Lafayette and Metairie and a Lane Bryant in Slidell.
New Jersey-based Ascena announced last week it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and closing stores in moves to reduce its debt by $1 billion. This will give the company more financial flexibility as it struggles through the coronavirus pandemic.
Ascena bills itself as the largest specialty retailer in the U.S. for women and girls.
At the time, the company said it would shutter all Catherines stores, which target plus sized shoppers. Other closures would include a significant number of Justice stores, which are aimed at tween girls, and a select number of Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores, officials said. It will also close all its stores in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.