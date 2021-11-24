Gopuff, a fast-growing grocery delivery service that brings items to customers in about 30 minutes, has opened its first Baton Rouge location.
Philadelphia-based Gopuff operates in 650 cities, including New Orleans, Metairie and Shreveport. Shoppers go to the company's app or website and place an order. For a flat $1.95 delivery charge, it delivers more than 3,000 items typically found in a supermarket, including groceries, dairy items, cleaning supplies, over-the-counter medicine, baby products and pet food. Deliveries will be made in about 30 minutes to the majority of Baton Rouge.
Gopuff will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.. The company makes its deliveries out of a "dark store" on Perkins Road which is stocked with items but closed to the public.
The company was founded in 2013 and has become a hit with investors.